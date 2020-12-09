Dil Bechara, Gunjan Saxena And More: Google’s Most Searched Movies In India Tells The Story Of 2020

It is almost the end of a much eventful year. 2020 has seen many ups and downs, and as it draws to a close, we are hopeful for a smoother 2021. But we also can't help looking back at what came to pass this year.

As we bid adieu to 2020, Google reported the ten most searched movies of the year in 2020. They are films that hit the headlines for a variety of reasons; from the loss of a much popular actor to controversies stirred up on social media which took political turns, and some that just created a lot of buzz among the audiences, before and after releasing.

The following are the Most Searched Movies on Google in 2020:

1) Dil Bechara

2) Soorarai Pottru

3) Tanhaji

4) Shakuntala Devi

5) Gunjan Saxena

6) Laxmii

7) Sadak 2

8) Baaghi 3

9) Extraction

10) Gulabo Sitabo

Dil Bechara, which happened to be late Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, took the top spot. Struck hard by the loss of Sushant, fans and colleagues from the Hindi film industry bid goodbye to the actor once again, a month after his death, when the movie premiered on OTT. Dil Bechara also marked the debut of Sanjana Sanghi as a lead actor.

Soorarai Pottru, a Tamil film which had its release postponed numerous times before finally releasing on Amazon Prime Video, left audiences and critics super impressed. The film featured fantastic performances by its cast which included Suriya, Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali and others.

Shakuntala Devi, Laxmii, Baaghi 3 and Gulabo Sitabo were the movies that piqued audiences' interest during the year. Extraction marked actor Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi's Hollywood debut, sharing screen space with a star cast of Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani and David Harbour.

Tanhaji, Sadak 2, Gunjan Saxena were caught up in some of the many controversies that the Hindi film industry faced this year. Tanhaji was pitted against Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak on social media, where netizens boycotted the latter and 'supported' the former. Sadak 2 was denounced as a 'nepotistic' movie, whereas Gunjan Saxena fought allegations questioning the truthfulness of the biopic.

All in all, the most searched movies of 2020 in India reflect what was experienced on social media during the year - sometimes bittersweet, sometimes bizarre and sometimes giving hope.

