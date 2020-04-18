    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Disha Patani Is All Praise For Tiger Shroff’s Dad, Jackie Shroff: I Feel Cool Around Him

      By
      |

      Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, recently opened up about her experience on working with Tiger's dad Jackie Shroff. Disha will be sharing screen space with Jackie and Salman Khan in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

      Disha Patani Is All Praise For Tigers Dad, Jackie Shroff

      According to Disha, Jackie's swagger is incomparable. At the same time, she noted that he is also humble and easy to work with. "His energy is unmatchable. Nobody can match up to his swag. He is humble, easy to work with, quick with his shots and a great actor," said Disha, in an interview with Times of India.

      She further added, "He is just so cool to hang out with. I don't consider myself cool at all, but whenever I hang out with him, I feel cool. It doesn't matter if you are an introvert, because when you are with him, he does most of the talking."

      Disha also said that she considers herself to be an old soul and therefore finds it easier to connect with senior people rather than those of her age group.

      Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is being directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film is scheduled for release during Eid this year, but there are talks of it getting postponed due to the Coronavirus crisis.

      Meanwhile, Disha and Tiger have never confirmed or denied being in a relationship. The two are often spotted hanging out with each other and leaving sweet comments on each other's social media posts.

      ALSO READ: Disha Patani Is 'Heart Eyes' For Tiger Shroff's Throwback Picture From Baaghi 3 Sets

      ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff Unable To Make His Way To His Family, Is Stuck At Second Home Due To Lockdown

      Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 17:43 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X