Disha Patani Is All Praise For Tiger Shroff’s Dad, Jackie Shroff: I Feel Cool Around Him

Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, recently opened up about her experience on working with Tiger's dad Jackie Shroff. Disha will be sharing screen space with Jackie and Salman Khan in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

According to Disha, Jackie's swagger is incomparable. At the same time, she noted that he is also humble and easy to work with. "His energy is unmatchable. Nobody can match up to his swag. He is humble, easy to work with, quick with his shots and a great actor," said Disha, in an interview with Times of India.

She further added, "He is just so cool to hang out with. I don't consider myself cool at all, but whenever I hang out with him, I feel cool. It doesn't matter if you are an introvert, because when you are with him, he does most of the talking."

Disha also said that she considers herself to be an old soul and therefore finds it easier to connect with senior people rather than those of her age group.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is being directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film is scheduled for release during Eid this year, but there are talks of it getting postponed due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, Disha and Tiger have never confirmed or denied being in a relationship. The two are often spotted hanging out with each other and leaving sweet comments on each other's social media posts.

