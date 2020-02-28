Live Wire Disha Patani Is Owning 2020 With Her Hot Songs And Fans Are In Love!

Disha Patani took the audiences by awe with her latest performance in Malang. The movie is being loved by one and all and sees Disha in a never before seen avatar. The fever is still high for Hui Malang, the single number from Malang and then Disha Patani treated the fans with yet another hot number being Do You Love Me from Baaghi 3.

Disha surely looks like a live-wire and is raising the hotness bar may it be a bikini look in Malang or a belly dancer in Baaghi 3, Disha has it all. With every project coming her way, Disha has just given promising performances and fans are waiting to see more of Disha.

With 2020 just starting, Disha has already owned the box office with first, Malang and now is taking over with her song from Baaghi 3. The hottest actress of Bollywood is the main reason audiences come to see the movies and Disha is just focusing on getting better and hotter with every project and the audiences just can't keep calm.

Disha Patani will be seen next in Ekta Kapoor's Ktina and Radhe alongside Salman Khan.

