Iulia Vantur On Marrying Salman Khan: My Parents Ask Me The Same Question; I Tell My Mom…
Every now and then in the film industry, a million-dollar question erupts- When is the most eligible bachelor, Salman Khan going to get married? The affairs of Salman have never been hidden from the media as well as his fans. But when it comes to marriage, Salman Khan always leaves his fans in confusion. Some think that he is surely going to tie the knot with his alleged girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, while some think that he will always be the torchbearer of 'being bachelor'.
Amid all the guessing, Salman's alleged girlfriend, Iulia Vantur spoke to an entertainment portal and reacted to her marriage plans with Salman. For the unversed, Iulia and Salman are spending the lockdown together at the latter's Panvel farm house.
Iulia On Marrying Salman
When a journalist Faridoon Shahryar told Iulia that a fan has asked her to marry Salman, Iulia said laughingly, "Oh God! You know, it's more about how people feel about each other. Spending time together is more important than any other thing."
Iulia Says Her Parents Keep Asking The Same Question
Iulia further added, "Even my parents were asking me this, ‘When are you getting married?' So, I said, ‘Do you want me to be happy or you just want me to get married? Because, to get married just like that, I can get married tomorrow with someone. So, that was the last time she has ever asked about marriage.'"
Iulia Sings Praises For Salman
In the same conversation, Iulia praised Salman and said that she has never met anyone like Salman in her life. "He is so unique. I mean all of us are unique but, his personality is so special. I was always wondering, why people love him so much! It's his heart and generosity. He just wants to help. I think that's why people connect with him and love him so much."
Iulia On Salman Interrupting Her Video Chat
Not so long ago, Salman interrupted Iulia's live video chat and left her shocked. Narrating the incident, Iulia said, "I was doing an interview on a TV show in Romania and he surprised me. He knew that I was going do it and he prepared the set up for me to have a good light and I was like 'why are you doing that?'"
Iulia Further Added..
"Suddenly Salman came out of the background and surprised me. He wanted to say hello to everyone and it was just that I was very surprised because I did not expect him to do that and that is why I was a little bit shocked," added Iulia.
Going by Iulia's interview, one thing is assured that Salman and Iulia are more than just friends. No matter, whether the duo makes their relationship official or not, they share a great rapport with each other. It is yet to be seen, if Iulia would be the lucky woman to walk down the aisle with Salman or not!