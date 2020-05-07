Iulia Vantur On Marrying Salman Khan: My Parents Ask Me The Same Question; I Tell My Mom…

Iulia On Marrying Salman

When a journalist Faridoon Shahryar told Iulia that a fan has asked her to marry Salman, Iulia said laughingly, "Oh God! You know, it's more about how people feel about each other. Spending time together is more important than any other thing."

Iulia Says Her Parents Keep Asking The Same Question

Iulia further added, "Even my parents were asking me this, ‘When are you getting married?' So, I said, ‘Do you want me to be happy or you just want me to get married? Because, to get married just like that, I can get married tomorrow with someone. So, that was the last time she has ever asked about marriage.'"

Iulia Sings Praises For Salman

In the same conversation, Iulia praised Salman and said that she has never met anyone like Salman in her life. "He is so unique. I mean all of us are unique but, his personality is so special. I was always wondering, why people love him so much! It's his heart and generosity. He just wants to help. I think that's why people connect with him and love him so much."

Iulia On Salman Interrupting Her Video Chat

Not so long ago, Salman interrupted Iulia's live video chat and left her shocked. Narrating the incident, Iulia said, "I was doing an interview on a TV show in Romania and he surprised me. He knew that I was going do it and he prepared the set up for me to have a good light and I was like 'why are you doing that?'"

Iulia Further Added..

"Suddenly Salman came out of the background and surprised me. He wanted to say hello to everyone and it was just that I was very surprised because I did not expect him to do that and that is why I was a little bit shocked," added Iulia.

Salman Khan Releases New Coronavirus-Themed Awareness Song, Pyaar Karona

Going by Iulia's interview, one thing is assured that Salman and Iulia are more than just friends. No matter, whether the duo makes their relationship official or not, they share a great rapport with each other. It is yet to be seen, if Iulia would be the lucky woman to walk down the aisle with Salman or not!