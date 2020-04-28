Kangana Ranaut Couldn't Collect Her First Award: 'I Had No Idea How To Travel To Singapore'

Kangana Ranaut made her debut in Bollywood with Anurag Basu's Gangster, in which she essayed the role of Shiney Ahuja's love. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi. The film was a box office hit and Kangana earned rave reviews for her performance.

The actress even picked up the Filmfare Award for Best Female debut that year. Today as the film completes 14 years, Kangana walked down the memory lane and recalled how she couldn't collect her debut award in person.

In a press statement, the Queen actress was quoted as saying, "I had no idea that I was nominated. When the team was leaving for the event, they asked me about my travel plans. I had no idea how to go to Singapore, where to stay, and I was too embarrassed to even ask my crew about ticket prices. So I missed that opportunity. When I won, Bobby Singh, DOP of Gangster and Queen, who is sadly no more, called and said he is getting my trophy. I was thrilled and it's one of my fondest memories."

Post Gangster, Kangana starred in films like Woh Lamhe among others before landing a milestone with Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion. The 2008 film helped her to bag her first National Film Award for best Actress.

Soon, Anand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu skyrocketed her fan-following and another National Film Award landed in her lap with Vikas Bahl's Queen. Today, Kangana is one of the most critically-acclaimed actresses in the film industry. Besides many popular film awards, recently, she was also conferred with the prestigious Padmi Shri Award.

Her upcoming projects include Thalaivi, a biopic on actress-turned-politician Jayalalitha and spy action-thriller, Dhaakad.

Kangana Ranaut Makes Perfect Cupcakes In The First Attempt

Kangana Ranaut Praises India's Response To COVID-19: We Have A Great Leader But The Onus Is On Us