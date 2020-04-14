Kangana Ranaut Makes Perfect Cupcakes In The First Attempt

Several B-town celebrities have been trying their hands on everyday chores like cleaning, cooking, etc., and the recent one to jump on the bandwagon is Kangana Ranaut. Rangoli Chandel revealed that sister Kangana is the newest baker in town. The actress managed to make the perfect cupcakes in the first attempt.

Kangana, who is currently staying in Manali with her family, tried to learn baking from her sister Rangoli, and made cupcakes from scratch. Rangoli shared a before and after image of Kangana baking on Twitter. One of the pictures shows Kangana in a casual red checkered shirt, mixing the batter and beaming with joy, while the other picture shows a tray full of freshly baked cupcakes with icing on top.

"New baker in town, she has been meaning to learn baking from me but today we did it, she successfully made soft and delicious cupcakes from scratch, we used white butter + homemade cheese for icing ....," Rangoli tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Kangana's team posted a picture on Instagram where the actress can be seen enjoying fun time with family. The picture shows Kangana in a garden amid mountains and playing cards with her family. "Lockdown = family + sun + new games and tricks. What are y'all playing? Tell us in the comments below," Kangana's team captioned the post.

Some of the other B-town actors who have been honing their cooking skills during the lockdown are, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, however, the film didn't do well at the box office. She will next be seen in Thalaivi, the biopic of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu late Jayalalithaa, and action film Dhaakad.

