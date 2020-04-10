Kangana Ranaut Praises India's Response To COVID-19: We Have A Great Leader But The Onus Is On Us

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently staying in Manali while the lockdown across India is still in place, the actress believes the Novel Coronavirus needs to be fought at an individual level. Indian government began the lockdown across the country even before the spread reached stage 3, and Kangana said she supports the decision which has been questioned by many.

The actress spoke to India Today Television, from Manali, and said, India's tactful and immediate response to the crisis was the right thing to do. "We have great leadership, and perhaps one of the greatest leaders in the world. And we're being led wisely and into the right direction. But, at the same time, it is a very different kind of an enemy. It's a microscopic enemy and we have to deal with it at an individual level."

Emphasising the need to stay clean and indoors, Kangana said it is not just for your own sake but for your loved ones, "We need to start taking responsibility because our actions will impact everyone around us."

Talking about the future and what citizens can do, on an individual level, she added, "I'm not going to say things will get better tomorrow just to please someone or make someone happy. Some people have suffered, some don't even have homes or money, but things will only get better when we make them better."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the sports drama Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The actress is currently waiting for the release of , Thalaivi and will be seen in action film Dhaakad.

