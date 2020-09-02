Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled For Requesting Drug Tests On Celebs; Netizens Ask Her To Lead By Example

Kangana Ranaut, who has gone all guns blazing against her colleagues in the Hindi film industry for their alleged drug use, got trolled in return by netizens.

In a tweet, Kangana had alleged that Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukherji and Vicky Kaushal use drugs. "There are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples," she had written and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official Twitter handle.

Some netizens went at Kangana's tweet by urging her to prove that rumours of her drug use are false, while others trolled her for misspelling Vicky Kaushal's name.

@kumudchaudhary1: I would request you to lead the movement by first getting your drug tests done . Hope you understand that rumours about you are also equally strong. Let's have it settled once and for all. Also - It's Vicky Kaushal , not Vicky kaushik. Uri toh dekhi hogi ?

@ReviewStardom: its Vicky kaushal not Vicky kaushik will you agree if i call you Kangana runout

I request Ms Run-Out to give her blood sample for drug test, once a actor claimed she is a drug addict. pic.twitter.com/mGdEZZbYCa — Sumit ＼(^o^)／ (@hi_essdee) September 2, 2020

@Kunal34670346: I request Kangana Ranaut to visit a psychiatrist, there are rumors that she is suffering from Paranoid personality disorder (PPD). People with PPD suffer from paranoia, an unrelenting mistrust and suspicion of others, even when there is no reason to be suspicious.

@NehaSinha2268: I request kangana to give her blood sample for drug test bcoz @AdhyayanSsuman has said that u have offered cocaine to him. You can inspire millions of people if u present clean samples @PMOIndia

And you?



"Kangana Ranaut asked me to have cocaine. I said no": @AdhyayanSsuman @RiaRevealed https://t.co/W40HpspcWo — Mantu S Sharma (@M_Sharma2017) September 2, 2020

@Tweedledum_lad: Kangana Ranaut is another mole planted by the Modi factory to divert attention from the grave issues, confronting India. This drug culture is pan global, present even in every nook and corner of India. Now, she's targeting bigger names and helping Modi to heave a sigh of relief.

@SunilKumar_IPoS: I think before anyone else gives blood samples, kangana should lead and first give her own blood samples for test. The way she speaks it seems she is always under some kind of drugs.

