Kangana Ranaut Lands In Mumbai; Shiv Sena And Karni Sena Gather Outside Airport Amid Pandemic
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh today on September 9, 2020. According to reports, the Mumbai airport saw a huge crowd of protestors outside waiting for the actress' arrival.
According to reports, Shiv Sena workers had gathered to protest against the actress over her remarks on Mumbai police. Shiv Sena workers were seen with black flags outside the airport, shouting slogans against her. Meanwhile, Karni Sena has also announced that they will also be present at the airport to show support for Kangana Ranaut. Workers of the RPI (A) had also gathered, as RPI (A) leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had declared that his party workers will protect Kangana while she is in Mumbai.
No Social Distancing At
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have continued to show growth. New cases registered on September 8 crossed 20000 while total active cases in the state are 2,43,446. With the huge crowd gathered outside Mumbai airport, the COVID-19 cases could rise even further in the next few days.
Kangana Arrived In Mumbai With Level Y Security
Coming back to Kangana Ranaut, the actress arrived in Mumbai amid the ongoing controversy with the Brihan-Mumbai Municipal Corporation and a verbal tussle with the Maharashtra government. Kangana earlier in several tweets went on to call out Mumbai police, claimed Mumbai had turned into PoK which lead to a Twitter war with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
Bombay HC Ordered A Stay On BMC's Demolition Drive
The Bollywood actress then announced her arrival in Mumbai after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation sent notices about demolishing her property in Mumbai. Bombay High Court has now ordered a stay on BMC's demolition drive at Rananut's Mumbai office, after the actress filed a plea which was heard on Wednesday morning September 9, 2020.
Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai Office: Bombay High Court Stops Demolition; Asks BMC To Respond
Kangana Ranaut On Demolition Of Her Office: My Enemies Prove Again Why Mumbai Is PoK Now