Kangana Ranaut Lands In Mumbai; Shiv Sena And Karni Sena Gather Outside Airport Amid Pandemic

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have continued to show growth. New cases registered on September 8 crossed 20000 while total active cases in the state are 2,43,446. With the huge crowd gathered outside Mumbai airport, the COVID-19 cases could rise even further in the next few days.

Kangana Arrived In Mumbai With Level Y Security

Coming back to Kangana Ranaut, the actress arrived in Mumbai amid the ongoing controversy with the Brihan-Mumbai Municipal Corporation and a verbal tussle with the Maharashtra government. Kangana earlier in several tweets went on to call out Mumbai police, claimed Mumbai had turned into PoK which lead to a Twitter war with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Bombay HC Ordered A Stay On BMC's Demolition Drive

The Bollywood actress then announced her arrival in Mumbai after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation sent notices about demolishing her property in Mumbai. Bombay High Court has now ordered a stay on BMC's demolition drive at Rananut's Mumbai office, after the actress filed a plea which was heard on Wednesday morning September 9, 2020.