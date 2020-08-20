Kangana Ranaut Officially Takes Over Team Kangana Ranaut Twitter Account

Earlier Kangana Shared Statements Through Sister Rangoli's Account

Until recently, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel called herself the official spokesperson of the actress and shared statements on her behalf, leading to several controversies over the past year. Earlier this year, the microblogging site suspended Rangoli's account for hate-mongering. Kangana went on to defend her sister and even urged the Indian government to demolish the foreign platform.

In July The Team Account Was Verified By Twitter

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Team Kangana Ranaut account became active and spoke on the actor's behave, with tweets that mentioned the actress in the third person. The account occasionally also shared glimpses of the actress' life and time with family in Manali, and quotes her in tweets as "Kangana says"

On August 12, Kangana Officially Took Over The Twitter Account

Until recently, the Team Kangana Ranaut Account was still unverified but it changed in July, when the account started to make more direct comments and statements about other B-town celebrities. The account transitioned more on August 12, as the tweets began to end with a sign "-KR". The account name was also changed to Kangana Ranaut and all tweets began in first person.

While the Instagram account is still under Team Kangana Ranaut's name, it is a possibility that the actress might take over that social media account as well.