Kangana Ranaut Questions Aamir Khan's Turkey Visit; Says 'I Want Him To Come Clean On This Matter'

Despite Aamir Khan Being A Friend, Kangana Says She Won't Ignore Something That Bothers Her About Him

Kangana Ranaut was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, "Aamir and I share a great bond, and I have huge respect for him. But I have stopped responding according to my personal equations with people. As a human being, I have a responsibility towards my nation and its citizens. Just because he is my friend, and I have huge admiration for him does not mean I will ignore something that bothers me about him."

Kangana Ranaut Accuses Aamir Khan Of Having Double Standards

She continued, "Aamir has been complaining about intolerance in India, and yet he goes to Turkey, which is right now one of the most intolerant countries in the world. It sets a kind of an example where he comes across as someone who has double-standards. I, as a fan and as a well-wisher, want him to come clean on this matter."

Earlier, Kangana's Sister Rangoli Chandel Had Revealed That The Actress's Relationship With Aamir Khan Soured Because Of Differing Political Views

"She is a legend, has inspired an entire generation and not to forget at one point she followed Aamir sir as her role model, he too mentored her, sadly things are very different now but it's OK it's life,a friendship that can be affected by political views isn't strong enough anyway," Rangoli had said.

Aamir Khan's Turkey Visit Had Stirred A Controversy

The superstar's meet with Turkish first Lady Emine Erdogan didn't go down well with a section of netizens, who raised the issue of strained ties between India and Turkey. Earlier this month, Aamir flew to Turkey for the shooting of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.