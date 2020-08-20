Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Aamir Khan Over His Silence On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Kangana Ranaut Questions Aamir Khan Over His Silence On His PK Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

The actress told Republic TV, "Have you seen how this racket works? If one person does not say anything, the entire racket does not say anything. No one demanded a CBI probe for Sushant. If you see, Aamir Khan worked with Sushant in PK. But if he does not say anything, even Anushka will not say anything, Raju Hirani will not say anything, Aditya Chopra and his wife Rani Mukerji will also not say anything. This racket works like a gang."

Kangana Ranaut Does Not Mince Her Words

She continued, "Even now, there are only a few who are saying anything, the rest are keeping mum. You and the entire country can see that. If you do not have a guilty conscience, why are you not saying anything about the death of someone who has been your colleague and an important part of your industry? You are making it look like some fly or mosquito has died. Do you not have any words to say for him? His father and his family members are crying, do you not have a single word of condolence for him? Can you not request for a CBI probe? You will not do it. Why? What are you scared of? This has been exposed in front of the entire country."

Kangana Ranaut On Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput

The actress said that people from all over the world joined in to demand for the CBI investigation as they felt like the late actor was a part of their life. She added that Sushant became a part of everyone's household, like a family, and that's what got the entire nation together in this case.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut Had Wecomed The Apex Court's Verdict Of A CBI Probe In Sushant's Death Case

While speaking with Times of India, the actress had hailed Sushant's fans for fighting relentlessly for a CBI probe in the actor's death case and was quoted as saying, "I want to congratulate each one of SSR warriors and also I must say that this is a huge victory, not just in CBI investigation but the perception game has also been won by the mafia."