Kangana Thanks Sushant's Sister For Squashing Rumours; Shweta Asks Her To ‘Stay Strong, Fight On'

Vikas Singh's Comment On Kangana's Role In The Fight For Justice

A few days back, Vikas had commented on Kangana's role in the fight for justice to Pinkvilla and said, "She's trying to further her own agenda and attack people she has a personal issue with to settle her own scores. She seems to be on her own trip. The family's FIR has nothing to do with her claims at all." He later clarified that "Kangana is not Sushant's friend. She is basically highlighting the general discrimination in media. The issue that she is raising is correct, but she is not Sushant Singh Rajput's representative and neither is she carrying on his case."

Vikas Singh: Neither Me Nor Anyone Else Has Any Complaints Against Kangana

However, in the video shared by Shweta, Vikas told India TV, "Neither me nor anyone else has any complaints against Kangana. She has raised her voice against the discrimination practised in the film industry. She has been rather vocal on the topic, Sushant too has been a victim of it. All I had said is that the issue of death didn't look to have a direct connection (with what she has been saying). However, if some logic emerges and CBI unearths a direct link with discrimination or an attempt to suppress someone, as practised in the industry, then CBI will make the necessary inquiries."

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been transferred to theCBI, who have started a fresh probe in the case. For those who don't know, the Bollywood actor passed away on June 14, 2020.