Kangana Thanks Sushant's Sister For Squashing Rumours; Shweta Asks Her To ‘Stay Strong, Fight On'
Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to her Twitter account and thanked Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, for acknowledging her support in the fight for justice in Sushant's death case.
Earlier this week, Shweta shared a video of their lawyer Vikas Singh's interview to India TV, in which he says they have no issue with Kangana and welcome her in the fight for justice. Shweta had written in the tweet: "I salute each and every warrior of Bhai... you guys are our strength and real hero in every which way. Right now our goal should be to stay united for the right cause. Requesting unity and understanding. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant."
Retweeting Shweta's tweet, Kangana commented, "Thank you Shweta di... thank you for your kind words, the usual suspects are being mischievous, thank you for squashing all the rumours against me." Shweta further responded to the actor's tweet and said, "Stay Strong and Fight on!"
Vikas Singh's Comment On Kangana's Role In The Fight For Justice
A few days back, Vikas had commented on Kangana's role in the fight for justice to Pinkvilla and said, "She's trying to further her own agenda and attack people she has a personal issue with to settle her own scores. She seems to be on her own trip. The family's FIR has nothing to do with her claims at all." He later clarified that "Kangana is not Sushant's friend. She is basically highlighting the general discrimination in media. The issue that she is raising is correct, but she is not Sushant Singh Rajput's representative and neither is she carrying on his case."
Vikas Singh: Neither Me Nor Anyone Else Has Any Complaints Against Kangana
However, in the video shared by Shweta, Vikas told India TV, "Neither me nor anyone else has any complaints against Kangana. She has raised her voice against the discrimination practised in the film industry. She has been rather vocal on the topic, Sushant too has been a victim of it. All I had said is that the issue of death didn't look to have a direct connection (with what she has been saying). However, if some logic emerges and CBI unearths a direct link with discrimination or an attempt to suppress someone, as practised in the industry, then CBI will make the necessary inquiries."
Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been transferred to theCBI, who have started a fresh probe in the case. For those who don't know, the Bollywood actor passed away on June 14, 2020.
Kangana Ranaut: Sushant's Family Lawyer Never Said Anything Against Me, Media Is Spreading Rumours
VIDEO: SSR's Family Lawyer Says Kangana Ranaut Distracted Mumbai Police; Netizens Share Video Clip