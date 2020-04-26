Kanika Kapoor Shares Her Side Of The Story On Battling COVID-19 In A New Statement

Kanika Kapoor was the very first high-profile Bollywood celeb to have tested positive with COVID-19 last month in India. This was followed by the Baby Doll singer undergoing an intense bout of media scrutiny while receiving a ton load of flak from netizens for being irresponsible and attending parties after having traveled abroad. And now, Kanika has explained her side of the story after recovering from the deadly virus in a lengthy note on her social media account.

Kanika wrote, “I know there are several versions of stories out there about me. Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent till now. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realization. I thank my family, friends, and supporters for allowing me the space to talk when am ready. I hope and pray that you all are safe and being careful during this time.”

She went on to add, “Some facts that I would like to share with you. I am at home in Lucknow spending some quality time with my parents :) Every person that I have come In contact with be It in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of Covid 19, In-fact all those tested have been negative. I travelled from UK to Mumbai on 10th March and was duly screened at the international airport. There was no advisory on that day (UK travel advisory was released on 18 March) that stated that I needed to quarantine myself. I showed no ill health so did not quarantine myself. I travelled to Lucknow the following day on the 11th March to see my family. There was no screening setup for domestic flights.” Check out the entire statement below:

Kanika Kapoor concluded by thanking the doctors and nurses who took care of her. She requested one and all to deal with the matter with honesty and sensitivity whilst staying away from throwing 'negativity’ a person.

