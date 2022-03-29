Baby Doll Singer Kanika Kapoor To Tie The Knot On May 20?

A few weeks ago, it was reported that singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to walk down the aisle again. Now, if the latest buzz is to be believed, the 'Baby Doll' singer will be tying the knot with her beau in the month of May.

As per a report in ETimes, Kanika's wedding is all set to take place on May 20. The report further stated that the singer has started her shopping and is buying lots of new and lovely outfits for her three kids too.

Exclusive! Roohaniyat: Geetika Mehandru Reveals Why She Said 'YES' To Arjun Bijlani-Kanika Mann's Show

Previously, the same publication had reported that Kanika and Gautam have been dating for year and had been planning to marry since the last six months. Gautam is a businessman by profession.

Kanika was previously married to Raj Chandok, who also was a NRI-businessman. However, the duo soon parted ways owing to differences between them. They got divorced in 2012. Kanika and Raj have three kids.

Kanika Kapoor To Get Hitched To An NRI Businessman In May This Year?

Reportedly, Kanika's second wedding will take place in London.

Kanika started her playback singing career in the Hindi film industry with 'Baby Doll' song for Sunny Leone-starrer Ragini MMS 2. Upon its release, the track topped all music charts and catapulted her fame. Later, she went on to croon many blockbuster tracks like 'Lovely' (Happy New Year), 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' (Roy), 'Beat Pe Booty' (A Flying Jatt), amongst others.