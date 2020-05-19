Kareena Kapoor Devours Chocolate Cake Baked By Karisma Kapoor, Calls Saif Ali Khan Grumpy

Kareena Kapoor, the fitness queen is also enjoying the sweetest treats during the lockdown. On Monday, she shared a couple of photos of a chocolate cake. As happy as Kareena seemed after eating the cake, Saif Ali Khan's cameo in the post had a completely opposite vibe.

The cake was baked and sent by her sister Karisma Kapoor. While sharing the post with fans, Kareena captioned it as, "Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor... And yes, that's Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in."

One of the pictures shows a half-eaten slice of chocolate cake. While the cake is in focus, Saif Ali Khan can be seen in a white kurta sitting on the couch in the background probably enjoying some movie/series time. The second picture showed two cakes sitting on her table, sent by the 'best sister in the world'.

Karisma has been spending some time baking since last week. She had earlier shared pictures of delicious-looking chocolate cupcakes on her Instagram profile. She had captioned the post as, "Cupcake anyone ? Made by me."

Amid the lockdown, Kareena has been sharing daily insights into her life with Saif and their son Taimur. Fans have seen the family become creative, learned about Kareena's skincare routine and more. Today, she also shared a fitness mantra that focuses on eating healthy. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a snippet from a book called, A Short Guide To Long Life by David B Agus.

The post talked about trusting your body's immune system to fight accumulated toxins and how the only way to boost the immune system is to eat healthy. It also read, "There's no such thing as "immune-boosting" anything. Superfoods don't exist, either." Kareena captioned the Instagram story as "Food For Thought...Happy Monday #KaftanSeries."

Kareena Kapoor Shares Hard-hitting Video About Post-Coronavirus World: WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Gets Trolled For Visiting Rishi Kapoor's Family Amid Lockdown