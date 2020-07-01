Kareena Kapoor Khan On Rejecting Kal Ho Naa Ho: I Wouldn’t Have Married Saif If I Had Done The Film

Kareena On Rejecting Kal Ho Naa Ho

The Udta Punjab actress said, "I look back, definitely, but I constantly move ahead in my life and career. I've never regretted not doing any film. They've all gone to be huge successes but they were not meant for me. Maybe I wouldn't have married Saif Ali Khan if I had done Kal Ho Na Ho, who knows."

Kareena Has No Qualms About Not Being A Part Of A Few Blockbuster Films

"God has something else written for me, and you have to look at life like that. You have to look at destiny. At the end of the day, it's just a film. You have to look at life, which is the larger picture," asserted Kareena.

Kareena On Rejecting Fashion, Ram Leela & Queen

When asked about the above films, which changed the career path of Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone, Kareena said, "Like I said, no regrets at all. And, I'm really happy that they've all been such successful films. I've had my share of successes, in my own way, and there is no kind of comparison. Each to their own. Everybody's destiny is different."

Kareena On Her Upcoming project

Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz and the actress will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

When asked about the update on its release date, Kareena said that she cannot wait to go back to shoot, but she doesn't know when it's going to release as everything is uncertain.

"But I can confidently say that it will be Aamir [Khan] and my best work. Fingers are crossed," asserted Kareena.