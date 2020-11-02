Kareena Kapoor Shares Pictures From Taimur's Halloween Party; Can You Spot The Little Munchkin?

After giving us a sneak-peek into how she ordered some cute ghost-faced balloons for her son Taimur Ali Khan for the festival of Halloween this year, Kareena Kapoor Khan has now shared a series of pictures from the Halloween party which she threw for her little munchkin and his friends.

This year, Taimur turned Dracula for his Halloween bash at home and we must say, the kid looked quite adorable. Have a look at the pictures here.

Can You Spot Taimur In This Picture? Nope? Then we are here to help you! The little kid who is dressed in a black skeleton printed T-Shirt with a hoodie and pants, and has his face covered with an evil red mask is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan's darling son. Kareena Kapoor Khan Poses With Her Girl Squad The mom-to-be looked radiant in a light purple frock with frilled sleeves and yellow Bottega Veneta heels. She is seen posing with her friends in this picture. It's Game Time Kareena also shared a video of Taimur and other kids participating in a game at the Halloween party. In the snippet shared by Bebo on her Instagram page, we see the host throwing some goodies for kids to collect. The little ones are then seen collecting the articles kept on the floor, in their pumpkin-shaped baskets.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is expecting her second child with her actor-hubby Saif Ali Khan, is currently spending some quality time at home. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

ALSO READ: Halloween 2020: Kareena Kapoor Orders Cute Balloons For Taimur; Inaaya Makes Some DIY Decorations

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Admits Taimur Is More Popular Than Him & Kareena; 'I Would Like Him To Be An Actor'