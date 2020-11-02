Laxmii Co-Producer Tusshar Kapoor Says The Title Change Was Done Keeping People’s Feelings In Mind

The Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmii had its title changed after it stirred controversy. Previously called Laxmmi Bomb, the makers decided to change its title to not hurt the sentiments of Hindu groups who raised objections against it alleging that it was an insult to Goddess Laxmi and therefore hurt religious sentiments.

The film's co-producer Tusshar Kapoor explained that the makers decided to go ahead with the title change keeping in mind the feelings of everyone, and to ensure that the film is surrounded with peace and positivity.

"It has been done keeping in mind the feelings of everyone who had or didn't have any issue with the earlier title, for peace and positivity that should be around any film, especially our special one," said Tusshar, in an interview with Hindustan Times. He added that he hopes this will lay to rest anything that has upset or confused anybody with regard to the title of the film.

Laxmii's trailer which dropped recently created a big buzz on social media amongst cinephiles and other members of the Hindi film industry. Many celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Vivek Anand Oberoi showered praises on the film, and wished that the film would release in theatres, as it is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.

Talking about this, Tusshar said, "It goes to show that people are appreciating the way it's mounted, Akshay sir's look in the film, his representation and energy. It's a big commercial entertainer, that's why people are saying they want to watch it on the big screen. Of course given the situation in the lockdown, globally these are stressful times. So in this extraordinary situation, we had to move, and deciding to release it on OTT was more like a blessing."

Notably, Laxmii is a remake of the 2011 hit Tamil film Kanchana, and has been directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also played the lead role in the original film.

