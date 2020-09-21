Mira Kapoor Says Misha Complained To Shahid That She Didn't Want To Share Her Birthday With Zain!

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor penned a note about her kids' birthday celebration and revealed what went behind her birthday planning. Notably, Misha turned four on August 26 and Zain turned two on September 5, 2020. In her note, Mira wrote that ever since Zain came into her life, she wanted to celebrate Zain and Misha's birthday together, but when Misha learnt about this, she refused to share her birthday with Zain.

Mira wrote, "My kids' birthdays are ten days apart and I had this dreamy idea when my son was born, that I'd combine their parties for as long as Khoi bags are interesting, and save myself the stress and planning that goes into kiddie parties. Because really, the unnecessary bar has been set quite high by too many, and some of them can be as tedious as weddings."

She further added, "And when better to economise on stress than during this time. Missy however had another plan in mind and complained to Papa that she wants a birthday of her own and doesn't want to share her special day.. We caved and melted."

Mira also gave a sneak peek into Misha's birthday celebration and wrote, "For Misha, nothing tops Peppa. But instead of a full blown Peppa Fest, we made it kind of a technicolour carnival with bits of the lovable piggy. The decorations were all made by us and the fam (the DIY ones you get online) while watching some Netflix, as well as some I saved from her first birthday. The backdrop was a hand-me-down from my neice's Peppa fiesta and cute printables brought the whole theme together from @studio_psd @printsolutionsdesign."

"It was so much fun, with musical chairs, a treasure hunt of weird Peppa erasers hidden all over in the garden, tug of war (Us vs the kids: no guesses on who won) and the good old Khoi bag. The menu must-have on my list was wafers and fruity along with the good ol' party favourites that were pizza, noodles, Nutella sandwiches and jelly. It was all sorts of warm, fuzzy, and nostalgic! The kiddie birthday I always wanted to throw: intimate, full of memories and an after party mess 😜," added Mira.

On a related note, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey which is a remake of the Gautam Tinnanuri-directed movie of the same name. The movie revolves around the life of a cricketer.

