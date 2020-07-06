Mira Rajput Reveals Husband Shahid Kapoor Is 'Not A Chocolate Boy'

Mira's Instagram Story

Shahid debuted with the romantic film Ishq Vishk, and since has been called a chocolate boy. Over the years, he went on to shed the avatar by doing action and drama films like Kaminey, Haider, Utda Punjab and the recent controversial film Kabir Singh.

Shahid And Mira's Online Banter Have Fans Going Gaga Over The Couple

Coming back to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the duo love pulling each other's leg on social media. Earlier, Shahid shared a hilarious video of himself annoying his wife. In the video, Shahid can be seen goofing around Mira but she gives him the funniest looks each time. Learning from his mistakes, he had captioned the video as "We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in."

Shahid Will Be Seen In Jersey

Before the lockdown started, Shahid was shooting for his upcoming film Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of Telugu film of the same name, and the actor will be playing the role of a cricketer.