Mira Rajput Reveals Husband Shahid Kapoor Is 'Not A Chocolate Boy'
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will soon be celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary. Over the years, with their social media banter and adorable videos, the couple has made their fans fall in love with them. Mira often takes to her Instagram sharing updates on their kids, Misha and Zain. Recently, she shared a throwback picture of her husband reminding fans that the actor is a 'Complan boy' before a 'Chocolate boy'.
Over the weekend, Mira took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback picture by a shahid Kapoor fan club account. She captioned it as "If you want a real throwback, check out the Complan ad #Complanboy #notachocolateboy." For the unversed, as a kid Shahid Kapoor had featured in Complan ad alongside Ayesha Takia.
Mira's Instagram Story
Shahid debuted with the romantic film Ishq Vishk, and since has been called a chocolate boy. Over the years, he went on to shed the avatar by doing action and drama films like Kaminey, Haider, Utda Punjab and the recent controversial film Kabir Singh.
Shahid And Mira's Online Banter Have Fans Going Gaga Over The Couple
Coming back to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the duo love pulling each other's leg on social media. Earlier, Shahid shared a hilarious video of himself annoying his wife. In the video, Shahid can be seen goofing around Mira but she gives him the funniest looks each time. Learning from his mistakes, he had captioned the video as "We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in."
Shahid Will Be Seen In Jersey
Before the lockdown started, Shahid was shooting for his upcoming film Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of Telugu film of the same name, and the actor will be playing the role of a cricketer.
