Mrunal Thakur Says She Used To Cut Shahid Kapoor's Pictures And Get Scolded By Her Parents

It was a dream come true moment for actress Mrunal Thakur when she was roped in for Jersey, which also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. While Mrunal's Bollywood career has just started, Shahid is already a well-established actor and has many hits in his kitty. In her recent interaction with a media portal, when Mrunal was asked about her experience of working with Shahid, she recalled how she used to cut Shahid's pictures and used to get scoldings for the same from her parents.

While speaking to DNA, Mrunal said, "I think Shahid Kapoor for me is like a learning. I have learnt so many things from him on the sets. I really appreciate the universe for making it happen. It was like a dream for my sister and me, we used to cut his pictures and used to get scolding from my parents. Now, it has finally happened and it's really nice to share all these moments with Shahid. He would say "What are you saying? It was really sweet"."

When asked if she learnt anything from Shahid while shooting for Jersey with him, she said that she wouldn't stop praising Shahid, because he is fabulous as a performer.

"Every time he creates magic on screen and I just kind of wonder 'how do you do it?' I make sure to sit in front of the monitor when it's his shot so that I don't miss out on that X factor that he has," added the Super 30 actress.

Mrunal concluded by saying that she can't wait to do another film with her co-star Shahid.

On a related note, both Shahid and Mrunal have already wrapped up the Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name, starring Nani in the lead role.

