      Priyanka Chopra Shares Nick Jonas And She Have Had To Be Careful During COVID-19 Pandemic

      Priyanka Chopra opened up about the care that her husband Nick Jonas and she are taking amid the pandemic, to prevent contracting the Novel Coronavirus. Priyanka revealed that Nick and she have had to be extra careful because they have health conditions which make it riskier for them to battle COVID-19.

      COVID-19: PeeCee Reveals How Nick And She Have Been Careful

      "I'm asthmatic and my husband's type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful. But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a really large friends and family group, and I've had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we've done a few socially distanced lunches," said Priyanka, in an interview with People Magazine.

      "If you have the ability to have a human connection with friends, family, whether that's virtually or whether that's in a socially distant way, I think that's really important to feel a sense of normalcy," she added.

      The virus, however, has not stopped Priyanka from working. "As a creative person, for me, a lot of projects ended up happening during this quarantine. I've been developing shows and movies, writing, and I finished my memoir. It's been a creatively sound time, besides being absolutely strange," she revealed.

      Priyanka and Nick have made contributions a number of organizations fighting COVID-19 and conducting humanitarian outreach projects for the most vulnerable during these testing times.

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 22:49 [IST]
