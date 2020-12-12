Priyanka Chopra Took The Decision Of Turning Producer After Her Mother Told Her This!
Besides impressing the audience with her acting chops, Priyanka Chopra is also one of the pioneering actresses who ventured into film production with her own production house, Purple Pebble Pictures. Her banner has bankrolled many regional films which has been recipient of many awards.
Recently, at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the Quantico actress opened up about what inspired her to produce films.
Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Took The Decision Of Starting Her Own Production House
In a virtual interaction with Hindustan Times, Priyanka said, "When I joined the film industry (and that goes for both, in America and in India), there is always opportunity for the big guns, who have ben established. It takes a really long time for writing, directing, production, acting talent to be able to get through the doors. My company was all about giving opportunities to smaller, more quaint stories and that's how the regional cinema thing started."
Priyanka Chopra Says It's Her Quest To Try And Influx Hollywood With Indian Talent
She further continued, "And also my mother told me that when I turn 30, at the ripe old age of 30, I might not have a career very soon. So I was like, ‘You're right'. We started the company and today in both countries, multiple languages, across multiple mediums. My greatest joy with Purple Pebble is being able to create an all South-Asian cast, movies and TV shows in Hollywood. We haven't seen that very often. It is really my quest to try and influx Hollywood with Indian talent, as much as I can."
Priyanka Chopra Talks About The Future Of Cinema With The Advent Of OTT Platform
"In India, we tend to think that streaming services are second best to theatres when it comes to storytelling. I disagree with that. There is, of course, a romance and charm to having a theatrical release, but there is an absolute necessity to having streaming services," the actress said in her virtual interview.
Priyanka Chopra is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming projects, Rahmin Bahrani's The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao and Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes. Both the films are slated for a premiere on Netflix.
