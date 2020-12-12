Priyanka Chopra Took The Decision Of Turning Producer After Her Mother Told Her This!

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Took The Decision Of Starting Her Own Production House

In a virtual interaction with Hindustan Times, Priyanka said, "When I joined the film industry (and that goes for both, in America and in India), there is always opportunity for the big guns, who have ben established. It takes a really long time for writing, directing, production, acting talent to be able to get through the doors. My company was all about giving opportunities to smaller, more quaint stories and that's how the regional cinema thing started."

Priyanka Chopra Says It's Her Quest To Try And Influx Hollywood With Indian Talent

She further continued, "And also my mother told me that when I turn 30, at the ripe old age of 30, I might not have a career very soon. So I was like, ‘You're right'. We started the company and today in both countries, multiple languages, across multiple mediums. My greatest joy with Purple Pebble is being able to create an all South-Asian cast, movies and TV shows in Hollywood. We haven't seen that very often. It is really my quest to try and influx Hollywood with Indian talent, as much as I can."

Priyanka Chopra Talks About The Future Of Cinema With The Advent Of OTT Platform

"In India, we tend to think that streaming services are second best to theatres when it comes to storytelling. I disagree with that. There is, of course, a romance and charm to having a theatrical release, but there is an absolute necessity to having streaming services," the actress said in her virtual interview.