Priyanka Chopra: You Don't Need Millions Of Followers On Social Media To Make A Difference

'Push The Boundaries,' Says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka took to her Facebook page to share a glimpse from the virtual summit and wrote, "It has been a great privilege to be your Girl Up champion for all these years. Thank you for having me with you live today. If there is any takeaway from today, it should be...Resilience and leadership are key in the face of adversity. Invest in your peers, in your communities - but most importantly... in yourself. Use your voice... create the debate! Push the boundaries! Be bold... Starting right now. Girl Up #GirlsLead20."

Priyanka Chopra On How Women Can Make A Difference

The actress said, "The women who came before us fought for our right to vote and to work - today we don't even think about it! Now it's our turn to do the same for future girls. You don't need millions of followers on social media to make a difference. All you need is heart, drive, and commitment. No act is too small. No age is too young."

Priyanka Chopra Talks About The Challenges Faced By Refugees During COVID-19 Pandemic

"To recognize that even social distancing is a privilege --because people living in extreme poverty and refugees sheltering in makeshift tents, don't have the luxury of staying six feet apart," the actress said.

Meghan Markle On The Negative Voices Which Can Be 'Painfully Loud'

"There will always be negative voices and sometimes those voices can appear to be outsized, and sometimes they can appear to be painfully loud. You can and will use your own voices to drown out the noise. Because that's what it is-just noise," she said at the summit.

Addressing the young girls who organised the summit, she continued, "Your generation is often referred to as digital natives, and you understand that our online world has the power to affirm and support as much as it does to harm. We are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up. So use your voice both on-and-offline to do just that - build each other up, support each other. ... Your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder."