Ranbir Kapoor Says Rishi Kapoor's Strong Value System Is Imbibed In Him

Ranbir Kapoor who lost his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor earlier this year opened up about the loss during an interview with Rajeev Masand. Rishi Kapoor after battling cancer for two years passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. Ranbir while talking about his father said the loss hasn't "seeped in yet".

Talking about how the legendary actor inspired Ranbir, he said, "I think the person I am is because of the strong value system he imbibed in me."

Ranbir revealed that his father was an extremely passionate man, and a family man. "Just the time I spent with him in these last 2 years before he passed.. walking with him from the hotel to the hospital while he was getting his chemotherapy and just walking in silence and just being around him.. it's gone so fast but I don't know if I have really formed words yet to tell what impact he has had on me. But I do know that it's the largest impact a human being has had in my life so far," Ranbir told Rajeev Masand.

The Barfi! actor revealed that 2020 turned out to be a big year for him. He confessed that he is still dealing with the death of his father in some ways and also had to face the pandemic like everyone else. His mother Neetu Kapoor had also tested positive for Coronavirus a week ago."It's been a big year for the entire world. We've all had silence with ourselves and figured out who we are," Ranbir added.

Ranbir was asked if he had time to reflect back on his personal life. He said, "Where acting is concerned, of course I miss it. I just hope I haven't forgotten it (smiles) It's been quite sometime since I have been in front of the camera but it's like riding a cycle. Once you're on it.. it just takes some time and then you're at it."

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Brahmāstra alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and others. The 2021 release is set to the Chapter 1, of a three-part series. Brahmāstra will follow Shiva played by Ranbir Kapoor who will discover the power of fire within him, it will then lead him to the ultimate weapons of the Gods.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He And Alia Bhatt Would Have Been Married If 'Pandemic Had Not Hit Our Lives'

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor To Kick Off Luv Ranjan And Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Films Next Year