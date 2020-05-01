Rishi Kapoor's Death: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacts To His Sudden Demise; Says She Is Heartbroken

Aishwarya Mourns Rishi Kapoor’s Death

While reacting to his sudden demise, Aishwarya shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram page along with some lovely pictures with Rishi Kapoor. She captioned the pictures saying, "So much love for you...and from you my dearest Chintu uncle...ALWAYS... so heartbroken..."

She Further Wrote..

"May your Soul Rest in Peace God Bless ✨🙏✨There will never be another... just TOO SPECIAL.. and the memories... Precious... Miss you and Love you Forever," added the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress, who is as devastated as everyone with the final goodbye of Rishi Kapoor.

The Entire Bachchan Parivaar Is Heartbroken

Just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also shared a very warm equation with the Bobby actor. In fact, it was Big B, who broke the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise on his Twitter page.

He had tweeted, "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!"

For The Unversed, Abhishek Attended Rishi Kapoor’s Funeral

While many B-town celebrities paid tribute to the veteran actor through their social media accounts, owing to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, actor Abhishek Bachchan made sure to make his presence felt at Rishi Kapoor's funeral. The Kapoor & Sons actor was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in the evening.