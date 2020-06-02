Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Riding Cycles In Panvel Amid Lockdown

As the country gets ready to step out of the nationwide lockdown slowly, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have also left their farmhouse premises. Fan clubs across social media have been sharing videos of the duo, out on a bicycle ride in Panvel while the lockdown is still in full effect in Mumbai.

The videos, that first came out on Sunday, shows the two stars, on empty roads riding their bicycles accompanied by their friends and security team. Salman Khan can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt and shorts, while Jacqueline was seen in a white tank top and black tights. Salman Khan is known to enjoy riding bicycles and has often been seen ridiing bicycles on the streets on Mumbai near Bandra. He was also seen riding a bicycle to a film location in Indore, when he had gone to shoot for Dabangg 3 with brother Arbaaz Khan.

Salman and Jacqueline amid the lockdown also collaborated for a music video, Tere Bina. The song sung by Salman Khan, was released on his YouTube channel last month. It was the first video shot around the farmhouse, which was also directed by the actor and starred Waluscha De Sousa's daughter.

During an Instagram chat with Waluscha De Sousa, Salman said Tere Bina is his 'cheapest production'. He also revealed it was a unique experience and only took four days to shoot the entire video. "It's a learning experience that three people can very easily shoot a song. We didn't need any make-up artist, hair stylist," he said.

Talking about editing the video, Salman revealed it was a bigger hassle than the shoot. "Things were slow. Everyone's using wifi, so internet speed was so slow that it took us 24 to 36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth about 70 to 80 times. Finally, we got our edit, our teaser," he added.

Salman Khan is currently waiting to finish shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was scheduled to release on Eid 2020, however, due to the lockdown, the release has been postponed. Many reports have speculated that the makers will now take on Laal Singh Chaddha's release date and Radhe will release on Christmas 2020.

