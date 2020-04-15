    For Quick Alerts
      Salman Khan Shows How To Set Example Of Communal Harmony During Coronavirus Crisis

      The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus has changed life in ways we could have never imagined. In India, the lockdown to prevent its spread is being followed more or less stringently by citizens. It has also brought communities together like never before.

      The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan shared a post which will warm your heart. In the image shared, two men of different faiths can be seen praying in a building, on different floors.

      COVID-19: Salman Shares Touching Image Of Communal Harmony

      Salman shared the image on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Setting examples... #IndiaFightsCorona," (sic).

      With places of worship closed during the lockdown, people have had to resort to keep their prayers going during these tough times at their homes.

      Some time back, Salman had shared an image of an empty mosque and a closed graveyard, thanking everyone for their cooperation during the lockdown.

      The Bharat actor has been making enormous contributions to fight the Coronavirus, especially through his charitable organization Being Human. He has transferred Rs.15 crore to the bank accounts of 25,000 daily wage workers in the entertainment industry, and has also supplied rations to them.

      Salman is stranded in his Panvel farmhouse amidst the lockdown, but he has been enjoying the company of his beautiful horses and treating fans to videos of horse riding and so on.

      Read more about: salman khan
      Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 20:17 [IST]
