Salman Khan Told Me Tere Naam Had The Wrong Message For Youth, Reveals Satish Kaushik

Salman Khan's character Radhe from Tere Naam was quite a rage when the film released in theatres. From the superstar's hairstyle to the songs, the Satish Kaushik directorial has its own fan following.

In Tere Naam, Salman essayed the role of Radhe, a good-for-nothing college dropout, who eventually turns into an obsessive lover for the girl he takes fancy to. The movie marked the Bollywood debut for Bhumika Chawla.

Recently, while speaking with Bollywoodlife, director Satish Kaushik walked down the memory lane and said that the actor was wary about the stalking shown in the film. He revealed that Salman knew audience would love the film, but also feared that its message was wrong.

Shahid Kapoor's last film Kabir Singh also had a similar arc where a medical student becomes obsessed with his junior and takes the path of self-destruction when their love story goes awry. The film was widely criticised for romanticising violence in relationships and promoting misogyny.

Reacting to this, Satish told the online entertainment portal, "There are quite a few similarities between Tere Naam and Kabir Singh, especially the way, the hero pursues the girl and some other aspects. In fact, you wouldn't believe that while shooting the movie, Salman had told me that it would work with the audience, but we're sending a wrong message to the youth. This isn't the kind of character we should show to the youth as they could get wrongly influenced by it. Salman has always been very conscious that way in what he shows to his fans on screen."

The climax of Tere Naam has Salman's Radhe ending up in a mental asylum after his lady love commits suicide. Talking about it, the filmmaker said, "As a viewer and filmmaker though, I believe that all kinds of characters, positive, negative and those with grey shades should be shows in cinema, but it's necessary to not show negative or grey characters winning in the end, like in Tere Naam."

