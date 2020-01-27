Shah Rukh Khan To Collaborate With ‘Stree’ Writers Raj And DK

The popular filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have confirmed that they are in talks with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the latter has loved one of their favourite scripts.

While speaking to Rajeev Masand, Raj and DK, who wrote the script of Stree, said, "We just told him a story that we wanted to say and he immediately loved it. He did say 'your script is great, it is important to keep the script intact. So whatever happens in that journey, make sure the script remains what you guys wanted it to be. Make the film it should be, don't be bogged down by the star or actor in it'."

DK further gave the exact gist of SRK's advice and said, "That's his way of saying that even if I offer suggestions, don't feel compelled to take it."

The filmmaker duo didn't reveal when the film will go on the floors but confirmed that project is still in works. Raj said, "After many, many meetings, he'd still say the same. I think it's wonderful that he is so open to it. It is one of our favourite scripts we have been holding on, thinking let's do it at the right time, whenever. It's exciting if we can pull it off with him."

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which released on December 21, 2018 and the film also casted Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Made on a humongous budget, the film got tanked at the box office and left SRK all disappointed. Post its failure, SRK decided to take a break from the work and till now, the actor has not made any official announcement about his next project.

Fans are desperately waiting for SRK's announcement and we think it will finally happen soon.