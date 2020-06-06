Shah Rukh Khan To Play A Journalist In R Madhavan's Rocketry; An Insider Spills The Beans!

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, is yet to officially announce his next film, while speculations around the same continue to surface on the internet. However, during this self-imposed break, it looks like King Khan wants to make sure that his fans don't miss watching him on the big screen.

According to news reports, the Baadshah of Bollywood will be making a special appearance in R Madhavan's Nambi Narayanan biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. A Mumbai Mirror report stated that the superstar will be seen essaying the role of a journalist in Madhavan's film.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Ayan and Maddy are extremely fond of SRK and believed no one but he fits the bill. Neither are run-of-the mill cameos, but are integral to the plot and carry the narrative forward."

He further added, "In Rocketry, he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan, and takes us through the protagonist's journey in flashback." The source revealed that Shah Rukh shot for this brief role last year.

Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was accused of espionage. Besides playing the lead role, the actor has also written, produced and directed the film.

Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. The fillm also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Speaking about full-fledged roles in films, recently, King Khan had hinted at a collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in a #AskSRK session on Twitter. Buzz is that the film is a social drama set against the backdrop of immigration.

