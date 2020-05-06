Shahid Kapoor Was Dating Bani J Post Break-Up With Rumoured GF Priyanka Chopra?

Shahid & Bani Were Gym Buddies

As viewers are aware, Bani J is fitness freak and so is Shahid Kapoor, which bonded them. Apparently, the duo used to work out in the same gym with the same instructor, Abbas Ali. As per reports, Abbas was Shahid's personal trainer for a very long time. But just a few years ago, the duo parted ways.

Shahid & Bani Used To Party Together

It is being said that post break-up with his alleged girlfriend, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid and Bani had struck a chord of friendship. The couple was often seen meeting for dinner and also partying together.

Shahid & Bani Had A Gala Time

Way back in 2011, an eyewitness had told Mumbai Mirror, "Shahid was accompanied by a male friend and the very popular VJ Bani J. Shahid and Bani were having their meal and were seen joking around and having a gala time. Both were there for an hour while having their meal. Bani even emptied a few drinks and all three of them left together."

Bani Confirmed That She Went Out For Dinner With Shahid

Post break-up with his rumoured girlfriend PeeCee, Shahid was on 'friend-making' spree and was making full use of the freedom. Bani had also confirmed that she went out with Shahid for dinner. She had said, "I was eating out with Shahid. We go to the same gym, and at times our workout schedules coincide. We just felt a bit hungry that day and decided to have a meal."

Did Bani’s Friends Circulate Rumours Of Her & Shahid’s Link-Up?

The two hanging out together became the talk of the town, but the duo always maintained that they are just good friends. It was also said that Shahid felt it was Bani's friends, who were circulating these rumours. They went their separate ways soon after.