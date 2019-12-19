Sidharth Malhotra On Recent Failures: Many Aspects Make A Film Successful, Not Just My Performance

Sidharth Malhotra made a great start in his film career when he debuted with Student Of The Year. The actor has some pretty successful films, commercially as well as critically, to boast off. Kapoor & Sons, Ek Villain and Ittefaq saw amazing performances by Sidharth. Off late the actor has been going through a down phase but he believes people still want to see him on screen because of his earlier work.

"There are only a handful of actors who get accepted in the industry, and I have been lucky to be one of those. Since 2012, there has been a feeling that people like to see my face on the screen. People see potential, they like my work, and I think that's where my performances override my consecutive films that have not done well," he said, according to Hindustan Times.

Sidharth does not think he has got criticism in the sense of being told, 'we don't like you,' and 'are not convinced with your film'. It is just that 'success' ultimately boils down to the film's box office performance. "This is a very long game and is not something that you can crack immediately," he added.

"So many aspects make a film successful or not - the writing, direction, music and story. I can only play my part as an actor. People have realized that my part is correct in the film, rest is up to the massive team that comes on board," concluded Sidharth.

Sidharth is currently shooting for Shershaah, a film based on Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra. It features Kiara Advani in the lead opposite Sidharth, and is scheduled for release in 2020. It is being directed by Vishnuvardhan, and produced by Dharma Productions.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra And Sidharth Malhotra Slam Delhi Police's Crackdown In Jamia Millia!

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn To Star In Indra Kumar's Upcoming Comedy Film?