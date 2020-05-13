Suhana Khan Is Heartbroken Amid Lockdown And The Reason Is Relatable To All!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana recently made her Intagram profile public. Since then, the star kid has been treating fans with lovely throwbacks. Her recent post on her Instagram story gave everyone an update about her current mood and it's quite relatable.

Suhana shared a picture of herself, dressed up in ethnic wear and soaking up the sun. She captioned the throwback picture with a little broken heart. If you folks could recollect, this picture is from her cousin, Alia Chhibba's wedding, which took place last year.

So, is Shah Rukh Khan's daughter missing the wedding season? Or is she missing hanging out with her cousins at a fam-jam? Guess, only she has an answer to that.

Meanwhile, recently, Suhana wished her mother Gauri Khan on Mother's Day with a hatke post. Sharing a picture of Gauri, she mentioned how she was 'mad' because she didn't look like her.

Suhana, who is pursuing her education in New York, recently flew back to Mumbai to be with her parents amid the lockdown. Her brother, Aryan Khan, is also staying with them. Talking about how King Khan is spending his lockdown time, the superstar revealed in one of his #AskSRK sessions on Twitter, "Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys!"

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is doing his best in lending a helping hand to the government in the battle against the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. After making donations to PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund, he donated 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra. The actor also participated in the COVID-19 fundraiser online concert, 'One World: Together At Home' concert, which was organized by WHO and Global Citizen. King Khan took part in a digital concert 'I For India' to raise funds for the COVID-19 frontline workers.

