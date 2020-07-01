Taapsee Pannu Feels Social Distancing Should Be Practiced Regardless Of Coronavirus

As the Hindi film industry begins to resume business, actors are excited to get back to sets and start working again after the lockdown. Taapsee Pannu is happy that there is a 'go-ahead' for work to resume, but also understands that figuring out the logistics to work with new norms will take time. She also feels, social distancing, which has been a by-product of the pandemic, should be brought into our lives regardless of Coronavirus.

Talking about the go-ahead given by the Maharashtra government for shoots to resume, Taapsee told Hindustan Times, "As many people as possible need to be employed as per the guidelines. We can't just stop shooting because it's not in the so-called comfort zone. Eventually everyone wants to work. No one will stop, saying 'one is allowed, two can't, so we won't go to work', we have to find a way under the guidelines. Nobody wants to stop working now after sitting home for two-three months."

She continued, "I'm happy that at least we have a go-ahead. The producer will have to put the logistics together in the new rules, get permissions, that will be the first step. Then put things together with restrictions in public transport, locations. It will take some time for this prep work to happen and movies to actually begin."

About social distancing, Taapsee said, "It should be there regardless of corona, something which people should bring into their lives. This is not just about the disease now, it prevents you from a lot of other problems, too. I think social distancing will take time, it's better we start getting mindful."

With regard to work, Taapsee has a number of films lined up next, including, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Tadka, Looop Lapeta, and Womaniya.

