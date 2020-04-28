    For Quick Alerts
      Video Claiming Aamir Khan Distributed Money In Wheat Flour Packets Goes Viral

      By
      |

      On Monday, a video went viral online claiming that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has made a surprise monetary donation to the underprivileged amid the nationwide lockdown. The video, which was shared by an unverified TikTok account shared details both the donation while fans on twitter posted pictures of the money donated.

      Aamir Khan Distributed Money In Wheat Flour Packets?

      The TikTok account holder claims that Aamir allegedly sent a truck filled with bags of wheat flour packets meant to be distributed to the needy. The truck, loaded with one-kilo packets of flour, reportedly arrived in Delhi on April 23. However, many refused to take the packets as one kilo would hardly serve any purpose. But those who did take them home were in for a surprise.

      The account holder also revealed that inside each packet of flour, Rs 15,000 in cash were hidden. He lauded Aamir Khan, saying that the unique way has made sure the money will reach the needy because only those in absolute need will line up for one kilo of flour. There has been no confirmation from the actor or his team, and the authenticity of the video or the incident has not been proved yet.

      Many have also tweeted a picture of bags of flour filled with money, however, it is unsure if the pictures are true. Take a look:

      The Bollywood actor is not known to announce his social service acts publicly, and fans believe this may be his way of supporting the poverty struck people amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

      Talking about the lockdown, after extending it from April 14 to May 3, the government is still anticipating if another extension is needed. India's current total count of Coronavirus positive cases has reached 29,451 and the death toll, according to Worldometer data states, is 939.

      Read more about: aamir khan coronavirus
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 11:26 [IST]
