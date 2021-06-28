365 Days Star Michele Morrone Has Been Approached For Bollywood Projects; Says 'Would Love To Do A Hindi Film'

Italian actor Michele Morrone rose to fame with the Polish erotic drama 365 days which premiered on Netflix last year. The film revolves around a woman who falls victim to a dominant mafia boss. The latter imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him. Morrone who was earlier working as a gardener in an Italian village, became an overnight sensation with 365 Days.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced in the media that Michele has been offered a Bollywood film by Karan Johar.

A DNA report had quoted a source as saying, "Following the release of his Netflix film, Michele has become hot property. And in India, he has got an insane fan following. No wonder many Bollywood biggies are lining up to sign Michele on the dotted line. His romantic drama 365 days is still trending under the top 10 on Netflix India and it is a testament to his raging popularity here. Nothing official has been confirmed yet." Further, the buzz grow even more stronger when KJo started following Michele on Instagram.

Amid rumours of a possible collaboration, Michele recently revealed that he has received several offers from Bollywood. He expressed his desire to do a Hindi film and said that he loves challenging roles so that's when magic is created on screen.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Michele was quoted as saying, "I would love to do a Hindi film. As an actor, I love challenging roles and they can sometimes make you uncomfortable. I believe when you're uncomfortable, that's when you start creating magic."

On pointing out how many popular names from Hindi film industry have been following him on social media, Michele said that he feels honoured and humbled.

"That's amazing. I am honoured and humbled. My team has been approached for Bollywood projects, and that's why we've expanded there," he was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Meanwhile, Morrone recently hit the news when some of his private pictures leaked on social media. Later, he took to his Instagram story and wrote, "As an actor your life becomes public. But, as a human being, I would still like my privacy to myself, and I'm a huge fan of privacy. It is never ok to invade someone's privacy and it's very disrespectful. What happened is a big offence to me."

Further, he added, "I really wanna thank all of my online family for taking action against all the private images of me that leaked while I was working on set professionally."