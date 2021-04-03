After Alia Bhatt Tests Positive For COVID-19, Soni Razdan Says 'I Am Getting A Bit Of Scare'

Alia Bhatt recently took to social media to inform fans that she has tested positive for novel Coronavirus. Post her COVID-19 diagnosis, her mother and actress Soni Razdan expressed her concern over the second wave of the pandemic with a poetic post.

The War actress tweeted, "This is no ordinary wave ...it's everywhere. In our houses, in our hair. I'm getting a bit of a scare. It's no ordinary wave.. it's everywhere ... don't know how we shall fare .. how do we begin to care... about so many here and there... it's everywhere, it's everywhere."

This is no ordinary wave ...it’s everywhere. In our houses, in our hair. I’m getting a bit of a scare. It’s no ordinary wave.. it’s everywhere ... don’t know how we shall fare .. how do we begin to care... about so many here and there... it’s everywhere, it’s everywhere 🦠🦠🦠 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 2, 2021

A few weeks ago, Soni had shared her stand on why actors should be provided with COVID-19 vaccine in a series of tweets. One of them read, "So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can't wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet."

Alia had confirmed testing positive for the virus after a few reports suggested the same. The actress had shared the news with a post that read, "Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe & take care."

Prior to Alia Bhatt, her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19 and was in home quarantine. In the last few weeks, many B-town celebrities like Fatima Sana Saikh, Vikrant Massey, Bappi Lahiri and others have been diagnosed with the virus.

Speaking about Alia's work commitments, the shooting of her upcoming film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has been put on hold for a few days.

