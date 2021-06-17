Akshay Kumar Spends Time With BSF Army Officials, Calls It A 'Humbling Experience'

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar spent some time with the Border Security Force (BSF) army officials in Jammu and Kashmir today (June 17). The actor took to his social media handle to share some lovely pictures from the occasion. He also penned a heartwarming message to describe the entire experience.

Talking about the same, the pictures have the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor strolling with the BSF army officials and in one of the pictures, he can also be seen performing Bhangra with them. The actor opted for a military coloured sweatshirt that he has paired up with jeans for the visit. The superstar wrote how he spent a memorable day with the BSF Bravehearts guarding the borders. Akshay added how coming here is always a humbling experience for him. Lastly, he stated that his heart is filled with nothing but respect by meeting the real heroes. Take a look at his post.

The official Twitter handle of the Kashmir Frontier Border Security Force also shared some delightful pictures of Akshay Kumar spending some time with the army officials. In one of the pictures, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor can be seen arm-wrestling with one of the officers while in the other picture, he can be seen playing volleyball with them. The actor can also be seen paying tribute to the martyred soldiers in the pictures. In one of the pictures, Akshay accompanied DG BSF Rakesh Asthana in the wreath-laying ceremony. Take a look at their tweet.

Akshay Kumar Announces Theatrical Release Date Of Bell Bottom; Film To Arrive On July 27

Meanwhile, much to the happiness of his fans, Akshay Kumar finally ended the many speculations and announced the release date of his upcoming film Bell Bottom. The movie is all set to release on July 27 and will be the first movie of the superstar to get a theatrical release since the COVID-19 second wave lockdown. He took to his social media handle to state, "I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom! Couldn't be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving across big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July."

After Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi & Ranveer's 83 To Get Theatrical Release?

The movie has been helmed by Ranjit Tewari and will also star Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. It is touted to be a period flick and will be based on real-life events. Apart from this producer, Vikram Malhotra also announced that Akshay Kumar's digital debut The End will go on floors by the end of this year or by early 2022.