Akshay Kumar Announces Theatrical Release Date Of Bell Bottom; Film To Arrive On July 27

Akshay Kumar's much anticipated film Bell Bottom was scheduled for a theatrical release on May 28. Unfortunately, the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic spoiled the plans of the makers as cinema halls had to pull their shutter down again with several states across the country imposing lockdown to curb the rising COVID-19 cases.

Now with some improvement in the COVID-19 scenario, Bollywood is slowing getting back on its feet. While there's no news yet as to when the theatres in Maharashtra and other states would re-open, Akshay has announced a new release date for his espionage thriller. He took to social media to announce that Bell Bottom will be arriving on big screens worldwide on July 27, 2021.

The superstar took to his Twitter handle to break this news and wrote, "I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom! Couldn't be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving across big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July ✈️."

Have a look at his tweet.

Meanwhile, recently, there were rumours floating in the media about Akshay Kumar being asked by Bell Bottom producer Vashu Bhagnani to slash his fees by Rs 30 crore for this movie. However, the actor quashed these rumours with a tweet that read, "What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like!"

Speaking about Bell Bottom, the Akshay Kumar-starrer was the first film which was shot abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a start-to-finish schedule last year. An overwhelmed Akshay had thanked the film's cast and crew for helping to complete the shoot during the pandemic in a heartfelt tweet.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in prominent roles.