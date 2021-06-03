Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 To Star Pankaj Tripathi In A Pivotal Role?

The 2012 movie OMG: Oh My God! starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles was much appreciated by the masses due to its unique plotline and impeccable performances. Speculations were rife that the sequel to the same will soon go on floors in summer this year. However, this latest development surrounding the movie may excite the fans of the first film.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the sequel to the movie will now star Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role along with Akshay Kumar. Paresh Rawal will not be a part of the second movie. A source close to the development also revealed to the publication that Akshay will reprise his role as Lord Krishna in the second movie. The makers have been in talks with Tripathi for a long time and the actor has given his green signal for the same now.

The makers are, however, being tight-lipped regarding the director of the movie. The source said that the film will not be directed by Umesh Shukla who helmed the first movie. The sequel will be bankrolled by Akshay Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The Phir Hera Pheri actor will start working on the same after wrapping up his previous movies namely Ram Setu and Rakshabandhan.

The OMG: Oh My God! sequel is expected to go on floors in the month of September with a schedule of 2 months. The source added that the pre-production phase of the same is in full swing. The team is doing a location hunt for the shoot of the movie and is also considering designing a set for the same. The movie is expected to wrap up by October if the schedule goes in time.

The film will also mark the second collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. The two have also shared the screen space in the movie Bachchan Pandey. The source revealed that the actors have also struck a good chord with each other while shooting for the same. Talking about the movie OMG: Oh My God! it also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri and Tisca Chopra in pivotal roles.