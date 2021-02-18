Akshay Kumar Wishes Sajid Nadiadwala With A Funny Birthday Post; Calls Him 'Man Who Literally Pays My Bills'

Producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala turns 55 today (February 18, 2021). Superstar Akshay Kumar penned a quirky post to wish the birthday boy. The actor shared a throwback picture from the sets of Housefull 4 in which a bald Akshay dressed in a traditional ensemble, is striking a pose with Sajid Nadiadwala.

But, it was Akshay's hilarious caption for his post which stole the show! The Mission Mangal star wrote, "Happy birthday to the man who literally pays my bills, the best producer one could ask for and an even better friend, #SajidNadiadwala 🤗 Wishing you abundance of health, wealth and happiness."

See his tweet.

Happy birthday to the man who literally pays my bills, the best producer one could ask for and an even better friend, #SajidNadiadwala 🤗 Wishing you abundance of health, wealth and happiness. pic.twitter.com/Me5O77BRpU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 18, 2021

For those who didn't get the hint, Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala are long-time collaborations. The latter has produced many blockbuster films featuring Akshay including Mujhe Se Shaadi Karogi, Heyy Babyy and the Housefull franchise. The actor's upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey is also bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala are childhood buddies. "Akshay and I were good pals. We would sit on the same bench in the same classroom together for many years. We both went to Don Bosco School. In 1993, I decided to make a film titled Waqt Humara Hai, and then made back-to-back films with him," Sajid had recalled in one of his interviews.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff also penned a heartwarming wish for his mentor Sajid Nadiadwala. The producer had launched the young star in Bollywood with his 2014 film Heropanti.

The Baaghi actor took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Happiness health and success always ❤️ wish you a blockbuster year ahead sir #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies."

Read his tweet.

Happiness health and success always ❤️ wish you a blockbuster year ahead sir #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/i9GygSupX5 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 18, 2021

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped a sweet birthday wish for Sajid Nadiadwala on her Instagram story. It read, "Happy Birthday Nadiad!!!! Here's to 18 years of friendship and loads more blockbusters!!

