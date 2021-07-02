Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Anushka Sharma Demand Justice For Dog Bruno;‘They Cannot Get Away With This'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and others recently called attention to a shocking incident. An online report revealed that a pet Labrador named Bruno was beaten to death by three individuals in Kerala.

The report currently going viral on social media platforms has revealed that Bruno, who often played on a beach, was resting near a boat when two juveniles and a young guy killed him by using a stick while hanging him from a fish hook. According to the report, one of the accused also filmed the video which was shared online.

Reportedly, the dog owner has filed a complaint at Vizhinnam Police Station in Trivandrum but has not been nabbed yet due to political influence.

Disgusted over the incident, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Disgusting!!! They cannot get away with this!!! Until they are punished people with this twisted mindset are not going to change!!!"

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff also called for Justice. Disha shared a clip of the report and wrote, "Hope the culprits are found and severely punished." Meanwhile, actress Anushka Sharma who is vocal about animal rights, also shared the news and simply wrote "Monsters".

Sophie Choudry tweeted to the Kerala Chief Minister and urged for immediate action. She wrote, "Respected @CMOKerala , one more instance of extreme cruelty to animals in your state. May we recall; "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." Hoping u lead the way & enforce strict laws & punishments?￰ﾟﾏﾼ #JusticeForBruno."

Malaika Arora also took to Instagram stories about the incident, and said, "This is a crime and should be punishable by law." According to reports, the cops are now investigating the matter further following social media outrage.

After an FIR was registered, three people including a minor have now been arrested under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to maiming of animals.