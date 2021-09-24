Riddhima Kapoor Can't Hear A Word Against Ranbir Kapoor; Neetu Kapoor Says 'She Even Sets Me Straight'

Like other siblings, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor also share warm equation with each other. Riddhima who prefers to stay away from the limelight of the industry, recently graced the The Kapil Sharma Show along with her actress-mommy Neetu Kapoor. While speaking about Ranbir, Neetu revealed that Riddhima always takes side of her brother, and if anyone talks against her actor-brother then, she sets them straight.

Neetu further added, "Mereko bhi theek kar deti hai (She even sets me straight)! 'No, mom, I think you are wrong, I don't think so.' Okay, baba!"

When Kapil asked Riddhima about his childhood fights with Ranbir, she said when they were kids, she would beat Ranbir up. When she was asked if they still fight, she said, "Abhi height dekha hai Ranbir ka? Panga nahi lena hai (Have you seen Ranbir's height now? I don't want to mess with him)."

Pulling Ranbir's leg, Riddhima also said that Ranbir would have cried happy tears when she got married to Bharat Sahni, because they used to share the same room, and post her marriage, it would be his room.

Shatrughan Sinha Is Not Sure If Akshay Kumar & Ranbir Kapoor Will Have Same Impact As Amitabh Bachchan

"Roya hi hoyega khushi ke aansu. Jaa rahi hai, jaa rahi hai, room milega. Kyunki humlog room share karte the. Phir main gayi, usko apna room mil gaya (He must have shed happy tears that I am going and he will get the room. We used to share a room. I got married and he got his room)," said Riddhima.

Malvika Raaj Who Played Young Kareena Kapoor In K3G Wishes To Work With Ranbir Kapoor

On a related note, Riddhima is also very fond of Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt and the duo often exchanges sweet words on social media.