Alia Bhatt Recreates The Gangubai Kathiawadi Pose At Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Birthday Bash

Alia Bhatt has been on the receiving end of several praises from her fans and the industry fraternity ever since the release of the teaser of her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her fierce stint as Gangubai has struck a positive chord with the masses. If that was not enough, the actor recently sent her fans into a frenzy when she went on to recreate the Gangubai Kathiawadi pose at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt was spotted recently at the birthday celebration of her Gangubai Kathiawadi director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Dear Zindagi actor looked lovely in a half shoulder white jumpsuit with puffy sleeves. While the actor was all smiles for the paparazzi, the highlight was her striking the Gangubai Kathiawadi pose from the teaser. Alia could be seen doing a Namaste pose with her folded hands above her head. She could be seen flashing her million-dollar smile in the process. Take a look at some of the pictures of the actor from SLB's birthday bash.

Meanwhile, the one-minute-thirty-seconds teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on the occasion of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday on February 24. Alia Bhatt shared the teaser on Twitter with a birthday wish for the filmmaker. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir. I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday. Presenting a part of my heart & soul. Meet Gangu." The teaser showcased Alia as the feisty Gangubai Kathiawadi, who is one of the most famous and influential madams from brothels in Mumbai's infamous red-light area, Kamathipura. The teaser further gave a glimpse of Alia's character imposing a massive power and influence over the entire Kamathipura locality, with contacts in the underworld. Alia can be seen in a badass avatar in the teaser wherein she can be seen minting some powerful one-liners especially in the scenes where her character runs for the elections.

Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Alia Bhatt Looks Captivating As Gangubai In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film

The actor can also be seen enticing the fans in a unique look wherein she can be seen donning white sarees and red bindis. By the looks of it, the actor will also be seen doing an elaborate dance number in the same. The film is slated to release on July 30, 2021.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi New Poster Out; Film To Release In Theatres On July 30, 2021