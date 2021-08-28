Alia Bhatt Says 'So Jao Jake' To Paparazzi After They Call Out Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's Name To Her

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted at the airport by the paparazzi and the actress seemed to be in a jolly mood. Not only that, but she also had her travel game on point. However, Alia also caught some attention due to her banter with the paparazzi.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt was seen sporting a white tee and black pants that she paired up with an oversized buttoned jacket. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress also opted for her beau Ranbir Kapoor's cap along with the outfit. Alia started interacting with the paparazzi soon as she arrived at the airport. On them enquiring about her health, Alia says that she is doing fine.

Alia Bhatt's Latest Picture Treats Fans With A Surprise Unseen Frame Of The Actress With Beau Ranbir Kapoor

However, soon one of the paparazzi says that her look is resembling her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt looks visibly surprised to hear this. But then one of the paparazzi says that they actually meant that she is looking like her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and not Ranveer. The paparazzi soon start muttering 'RK' together as the actress walks to her destination. Soon the Student Of The Year actress tells them "So Jao Jake" (Go and sleep now). Take a look at the video.

One of the netizens commented on the video stating, "So kind. She is responding to the paps." While another user said, "Where are those people now who used to say her a rude girl look how sweetly she talked to them it just depends on the mood she is the cutest." A fan club of the actress commented stating, "She is the prettiest."

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Goes On Floors; KJo Expresses Gratitude

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has immersed herself in her professional commitments in recent times. She kickstarted the shooting of the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Before that, she had been busy shooting for the much-awaited film RRR in Hyderabad. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress also wrapped up Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress had penned a heartfelt note when she had begun shooting for her debut production venture titled Darlings. Apart from these exciting, line-ups, Alia will be seen in the movie Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.