Amitabh Bachchan's Famous Dialogues Which Have Been Immortalized In Bollywood!
Way back in the 60s, a young lanky man made his way to the Air India Radio (AIR) to audition for the job of a radio presenter. Ameen Sayani, the undisputed king of radio back then, rejected him as he was too busy to spare some time for this fellow who had walked in without appointment for a voice audition. Several years later when Sayani watched this man in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Anand, he was completely bowled over. The man in question is none other than one of Indian cinema's greatest actors Amitabh Bachchan.
After facing a lot of rejections, Big B bagged his first acting assignment, KA Abbas' Saat Hindustani. This was followed by films like Parwana, Reshma Aur Shera and Bombay To Goa. But it was Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer which catapulted him to fame as the 'angry young man' of Indian cinema. Interestingly, Bachchan was never the first choice for this film. It was writer duo Salim-Javed who convinced Mehra to cast Big in this film which was turned down by actors like Dev Anand and Dharmendra and what happened next is a history!
In a career spanning over five decades, the legendary star has been synonymous with several memorable performances in films belonging to different genre. Besides his charismatic persona and acting prowess, one thing who makes him stand apart from the crowd is his deep baritone voice. No wonder, each time Big B mouthed lines on the marquee, it packed a solid punch.
As Amitabh Bachchan turns 79 tomorrow (October 11, 2021), we bring you some of his most iconic dialogues which have been etched in our hearts forever.
Shahenshah
'Rishte me to hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah'.
Don
'Don ka intezaar toh gyarah mulko ki police kar rahi hai.. par Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, naamumkin hai.'
Namak Halal
'I know such English that I will leave the British behind. You see sir, I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English, I can run English, because English is such a funny language. Bhairo becomes Byron because their minds are very narrow. In the year 1929 when India was playing Australia at the Melbourne stadium Vijay Hazare and Vijay Merchant were at the crease. Vijay Merchant told Vijay Hazare "Look Vijay Hazare Sir, this is a very prestigious match and we must consider it very prestigiously. We must take this into consideration, the consideration that this is an important match and ultimately this consideration must end in a run." In the year 1979 when Pakistan was playing against India at the Wankhede stadium Wasim Raja and Wasim Bari were at the crease and they took the same consideration. Wasim Raja told Wasim Bari, "Look Wasim Bari, we must consider this consideration and considering that this is an important match we must put this consideration into action and ultimately score a run." And both of them considered the consideration and ran and both of them got out.'
Kaalia
'Hum jahan khade hote hain, line wahin se shuru hoti hai.'
Agneepath
'Pura naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal.'
Another famous dialogue from this film goes like, 'Aaj shaam chhe baje maut ka saath apna appointment hai,'
Deewar
'Tum log mujhe wahan dhoond rahe thhe aur main tumhari yahan intezaar kar raha ho.'
Also who can forget the all-time famous dialogue of Big B- 'Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bungalow hai, gaadi hai...tumhare paas kya hai?'
Sholay
'Tumhara naam kya hai Basanti?'
Sharaabi
'Moochhein ho toh Nathulal ji jaisi ho, varna na ho.'
Silsila
'Main aur meri tanhayi, aksar yeh baatein karte hai ... tum hoti toh kaisa hota ... tum yeh kehti, tum woh kehti, tum is baat pe hairaan hoti, tum us baat pe kitni hasti ... tum hoti toh aaisa hota, tum hoti toh waisa hota ... main aur meri tanhayi, aksar yeh baatein karte hai.'
Mohabbatein
'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. Ye is gurukul ke teen stambh hai. Ye wo aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain'.