Amitabh Bachchan's Famous Dialogues Which Have Been Immortalized In Bollywood!

Way back in the 60s, a young lanky man made his way to the Air India Radio (AIR) to audition for the job of a radio presenter. Ameen Sayani, the undisputed king of radio back then, rejected him as he was too busy to spare some time for this fellow who had walked in without appointment for a voice audition. Several years later when Sayani watched this man in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Anand, he was completely bowled over. The man in question is none other than one of Indian cinema's greatest actors Amitabh Bachchan.

After facing a lot of rejections, Big B bagged his first acting assignment, KA Abbas' Saat Hindustani. This was followed by films like Parwana, Reshma Aur Shera and Bombay To Goa. But it was Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer which catapulted him to fame as the 'angry young man' of Indian cinema. Interestingly, Bachchan was never the first choice for this film. It was writer duo Salim-Javed who convinced Mehra to cast Big in this film which was turned down by actors like Dev Anand and Dharmendra and what happened next is a history!

In a career spanning over five decades, the legendary star has been synonymous with several memorable performances in films belonging to different genre. Besides his charismatic persona and acting prowess, one thing who makes him stand apart from the crowd is his deep baritone voice. No wonder, each time Big B mouthed lines on the marquee, it packed a solid punch.

As Amitabh Bachchan turns 79 tomorrow (October 11, 2021), we bring you some of his most iconic dialogues which have been etched in our hearts forever.