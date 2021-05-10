    For Quick Alerts
      Amitabh Bachchan Donates Rs 2 Crore To Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID-19 Care Centre

      Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently came out in support of the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID-19 Care Centre. He donated Rs 2 crore to the centre for all the COVID-19 relief work that they are engaging in. Akali Dal's spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took to his social media handle to offer his gratitude to the actor.

      He took to his social media handle to share a picture of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor along with some pictures of the COVID-19 centre facility. He captioned the same stating, "Sikhs are Legendary सिखों की सेवा को सलाम" These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed ₹2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility. While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility."

      Manjinder added, "He often said; "आप पैसों की चिंता मत कीजिए... बस कोशिश करिये कि हम ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा जानें बचा पाएँ! @SrBachchan Ji contributed a huge Amt & also took the pain to ensure oxygen concentrators get shipped from abroad & reach on time." He concluded the tweet by stating that the Gulabo Sitabo actor is a reel hero as well as a real-life hero. Take a look at his tweets.

      Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was also part of a virtual fundraiser for the COVID-19 relief work across the nation. Talking about the same, the virtual fundraiser was organized by the foundation, I Breathe For India COVID Crisis Relief. Apart from Amitabh, the event saw the attendance of celebrities like Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Rana Daggubati, Tarun Tahiliani and Shekhar Kapur. The event was hosted by Lara Dutta and Shayamal Vallabhjee.

      In this time of crisis, many Bollywood celebs have been doing their bit for those who have been suffering due to the deadly COVID-19 second wave. While actor Sonu Sood is at the main forefront when it comes to providing the COVID-19 resources like medical equipment and other services, other celebs have been sharing the need for some resources on their social media handle. Celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others have been sharing important contact details and information regarding these COVID-19 resources.

      Story first published: Monday, May 10, 2021, 11:17 [IST]
      X