Amrita Rao Says A Hands-On Mom Is Nothing Without A Hands-On Dad; RJ Anmol Shares Appreciation Post For Wife

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, who welcomed their son Veer five months ago are crushing their parental duties. In an earlier interview, Amrita had revealed that the duo decided not to hire a nanny and do all the work themselves. Now in the latest post, RJ Anmol can be seen taking up the 'Don't Rush' challenge when Veer starts crying.

Sharing an appreciation note for her husband, Amrita captioned the Instagram post as, "With VEER around, you Don't Ever say "Don't Rush" !!! A Hands-On Mom is Nothing without a Hands-On Papa ❤️ @rjanmol27 I'm So Proud of You ?"

In the clip, Anmol can be seen taking up the 'Don't Rush' challenge. However, the twist in the challenge comes when Veer starts crying. The popular radio jockey rushes to a crying Veer, calms him down, gives him a hot water bath, feeds him soup and puts him to sleep like a boss.

Check out the video below:

Soon after his wife's post, Anmol also took to his Instagram page and shared an appreciation post for Amrita. The picture shows Amrita's back faced to the camera as she breastfeeds Veer. She is seen smiling at her baby boy while getting clicked candidly.

Calling it the most beautiful sight, Anmol wrote, "Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day... it's so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly! It's the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet... Why wait for Mother's Day, I Say @amrita_rao_insta #veer #mother #motherlove #motherhood #mothersday #bond #instagood #instagram."

Amrita and Anmol who tied the knot in May 2016, welcomed their first child on November 1, 2020. On the acting front, Amrita Rao was last seen in Thackeray alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is reportedly set to be a part of The Legend of Kunal and Satsang.

ALSO READ: Amrita Rao Talks About Life After Welcoming Baby Boy: Every Woman Looks Hotter After She Has Had A Baby

ALSO READ: Amrita Rao And Her Husband RJ Anmol Introduce Their Son Veer To The World With A Cute Post